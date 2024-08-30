Bodies of man, woman recovered from house near Patna

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) The Bihar Police on Friday recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from a dilapidated house on the outskirts of Patna, an officer said.

The brother of the woman has been arrested in connection with the case, he said.

“We received a call around 3 am that the two bodies were lying in a dilapidated house in Kujwa village. Senior officers immediately reached the spot and found the bodies on the floor of the house. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were in touch with each other for the last several months,” Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-2, told PTI.

“During interrogation, her brother confessed to having beaten the man to death with a broken bottle, after he allegedly found both of them in a compromising position. His sister consumed some poisonous substance after coming home and later died,” Mishra said.

It was not immediately clear how the woman managed to get back to the dilapidated house again, the SDPO said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being examined, he added. PTI PKD RBT