Bodies of missing woman, 6-year-old daughter found in a well in UP village

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter, who had been missing since Thursday, were recovered from a well in a village here on Friday.

Lalganj Station House Officer (SHO) Abhay Kumar Singh said, "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway." Police said Saraswati (30), wife of Shivprasad Pal from Dighuli village, left home around 11 am on Thursday with her daughter Radha (6) to seek medical treatment. When they did not return by evening, Pal contacted relatives and searched the area, but found no trace of them.

On Friday morning, villagers spotted the child's body floating in a well on the outskirts of the village and alerted police. During the search, Saraswati's body was also found in the same well.