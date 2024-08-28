Bodies of missing woman, her two children found in well

Seoni (MP), Aug 28 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in a well thirteen days after they went missing in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Wednesday.

It was suspected that the woman committed suicide, said an official.

Rajkumari Dhurve (28), her son Rudransh (5) and daughter Sanya (3) went missing from Bisawadi village in the district on August 14.

Their bodies were found in a well in the fields near the village on Tuesday, said Bandol police station in-charge Rajesh Dubey.

Prima facie the woman appeared to have committed suicide by jumping in the well with the children following a dispute with her farmer husband over money, he said.

The couple were married for seven years, said the official, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR ADU KRK