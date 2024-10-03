Bodies of missing woman, son found in well in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her son, who were missing since Tuesday, were found in a well near their house on Thursday in Jhirana police station area of the Tonk district of Rajasthan.

SHO Hariman Meena said the bodies of Maya Yadav (29), a resident of Jhirana, and her son Viraj (4) were found floating in a well tied to each other behind their house in the Jawali village on Thursday.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI SDA MNK MNK