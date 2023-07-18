Bodies of missing youths fished out from Yamuna in Gr Noida, BJP MLA bats for aid to kin

Noida, Jul 17 (PTI) Police fished out from the Yamuna in Greater Noida the bodies of two people on Monday, a day after they went missing while bathing in the flooded river, an official said here.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Dhiraj and 17-year-old Sanjit, both residents of Makanpur Khadar village. They had gone missing on Sunday while bathing in the Yamuna, which is in full spate due to the recent heavy rains.

Local MLA and BJP leader Dhirendra Singh met with the families of the victims and batted for financial compensation to them. "I met with the families of the young men on Sunday evening, hours after they had gone missing. It's unfortunate what has happened. I spoke to the district administration and requested if financial support from any appropriate scheme or for victims of flood could be provided to the families in this hour of grief," Singh told PTI.

After the duo was reported missing, the local police reached the spot on Sunday and found only their clothes and mobile phones.

Teams of the NDRF, SDRF and local divers were roped in and a search operation was launched, a police spokesperson said.

"After an intensive search that began on Sunday, the dead bodies of both Dhiraj and Sanjit were found in Yamuna near village Rampur Khadar on Monday," the official said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings were being carried out.

Greater Noida is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which is located between the Yamuna and the Hindon rivers and is one of the regions in Uttar Pradesh which has been impacted by the floods since last week.

According to official figures, till Sunday night, floods in the district affected more than 8,700 people and displaced nearly 6,300 animals. PTI KIS IJT IJT