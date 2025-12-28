Bodies of newly-married couple found hanging from tree in UP temple

Sitapur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The bodies of a man and his wife were on Sunday found hanging from a tree at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district where they got married 22 days ago, police said.

The incident took place in Aniya Kala village under the Hargaon police station area.

Station House Officer (SHO) Balwant Singh Shahi said the deceased have been identified as Khushi Ram (22) and his wife Mohini (19), residents of Basti Purwa under the Laharpur police station area.

The two were distant relatives and were in love with each other for a long time. Their families were against their relationship, so the two left their homes on December 6 and got married at the Mahamai temple in Hargaon, the SHO said.

After getting married, Khushi Ram and Mohini were living with his family. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree at the Mahamai temple this morning, Shahi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Other possibilities like mental pressure or family stress have not yet been ruled out, the officer said.

Shahi said the cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report comes. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV