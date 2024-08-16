Bodies of six children found in water bodies in Jharkhand

Deoghar/Garhwa (Jharkhand), Aug 16 (PTI) The bodies of six children were recovered from water bodies in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Garhwa districts on Friday, police said.

Three children drowned in a pond in Deoghar this morning.

According to Deoghar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Shrivastava, the bodies of the children, aged eight and nine, were found in a pond in Dodia village in Sonaraithari police station area.

Their parents said the kids were missing since Thursday and after they failed to trace them, they lodged a complaint with police.

Another three children drowned in a dam in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Banshidhar Nagar Untari, Satyendra Narayan Singh said the bodies were recovered from Babhani Khand Dam in Banshidhar Nagar Panchayat area.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Oraon (11), Manish Minz (13) and Chandrakant Kumar (9), he said.

The SDPO said that according to family members, the children left their houses around 11 am.

When they did not reach home till 2 pm, the family members along with police started searching for them, he said.

"In course of the search, all reached the dam areas. Around 4.30 pm, bodies were recovered from the dam," he said. PTI COR SAN MNB ACD