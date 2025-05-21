Bodies of teen girl, young man found hanging from tree in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), May 21 (PTI) Bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Naraini Circle Officer Ambuja Trivedi, the bodies of the two were found hanging from a tree in a field in Bhavai village under the Naraini police station limits after local residents alerted authorities on Wednesday morning.

Both had gone missing from their homes around midnight, Trivedi said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two were in a relationship and belonged to the same community. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS