Bodies of teenage boy and girl found hanging from tree in UP forest

Sonbhadra (UP), May 8 (PTI) The bodies of a teenage boy and girl, believed to be lovers, were found hanging from a banyan tree near a village here on Thursday, police said.

Locals found the bodies in a forest near Baijnath village under Rampur Barkonia police station limits, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi confirmed the incident late on Thursday evening.

"In the afternoon, some villagers came across the bodies of two minors hanging from the tree in a forest area. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem," Tripathi said.

According to police records, the deceased boy was 17 years old and the girl was aged 15 years.

The ASP said preliminary investigations suggest that both the deceased were in love and wished to marry but their minor statuses could have been a hurdle.

"While initial assessment points towards a case of suicide, we are not ruling out other possibilities. A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of their deaths," he said.