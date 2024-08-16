Bodies of three children recovered from pond in J’khand’s Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Aug 16 (PTI) Bodies of three children were recovered from a pond in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Friday morning, police said.

According to Deoghar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Shrivastava, the bodies of the children, aged eight and nine, were found in a pond in Dodia village under Sonaraithari police station area.

Their parents said the kids were missing since Thursday and after they failed to trace them, they lodged a complaint with police. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB