Bodies of three Karnataka trekkers who died in Uttarakhand reaches Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Bodies of the three Karnataka trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions were flown to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.

The team comprised 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, they said.

"Bodies of the three trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions arrived at the Bengaluru Airport today via 5.45 am Indigo flight from Delhi. Government officials received the bodies and arrangements were made to transport them to their respective houses," a government official said.

The deceased have been identified as Padmini Hegde, Venkatesh Prasad and Asha Sudhakar, he said.

Bodies of the remaining six trekkers will be arriving later in the day, he added.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reached Bengaluru on Thursday evening along with 13 survivors.

After the incident came to light, Gowda flew to Dehradun on Wednesday to monitor and coordinate the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to take necessary action for safe rescue of trekkers and to bring the bodies of the deceased to the state immediately.

According to the revenue minister, a team of trekkers from Karnataka started their trek on Tuesday morning in the high altitude area of Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand. After reaching the destination, the team tried to return to the camp again. However, on the way back, the weather turned completely bad at 2 pm due to a blizzard and they were stranded. PTI AMP. KH