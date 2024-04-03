Bodies of three more Naxalites found after encounter in Chhattisgarh; toll rises to 13

Raipur, Apr 3 (PTI) At least 13 Naxalites including three women have been killed in an encounter with security forces in dense forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Three more bodies were found in the morning at the site of the encounter which lasted for nearly 12 hours, said an official.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security personnel, stating that the fight against the Naxalites has been intensified since the BJP government came to power in the state last year.

As many as 46 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region which comprises seven districts including Bijapur.

Following a tip-off about the presence of Naxalites belonging to the Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army's (PLGA) company no 2 and platoon nos 11, 12 and 13 in the interior forest under Gangaloor police station limits, an operation was launched on Monday night, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation, he said.

As the security personnel were cordoning off forests near Korcholi and Lendra villages, an exchange of fire broke out around 4.45 am on Tuesday, he said.

The gun-battle continued intermittently until 5 pm on Tuesday when the firing ceased, the SP said.

While the bodies of ten Naxalites were found on the same day, three more were found on Wednesday morning.

"The identity of the slain Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, but it appears that they belonged to PLGA company no 2 and platoon no 2 of Maoists," Yadav said.

A Light Machine Gun (LMG) with 58 rounds, a .303 rifle with 39 rounds, a .12-bore gun, three barrel grenade launchers with 17 shells, a hand grenade, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shell, seven `tiffin bombs', gelatin sticks, cordex wire, safety fuses, electric wire, a laptop, walkie-talkie, solar plates, bags and items of daily use were recovered from the spot, he said.

The security forces returned safely to their base in the morning, the official added.

Talking to reporters in Mahasamund, chief minister Sai said the new BJP government in Chhattisgarh has intensified the fight against Naxalism.

"Since our government was formed (in December 2023), we have been fighting strongly against Naxalism. Bodies of 13 Naxalites have been recovered, and I believe this was the biggest achievement of security personnel so far," Sai said.

"We have been setting up new camps in sensitive areas. I call them `suvidha camps' as we want to provide ration, electricity, roads and water to people living in the interior areas through these camps. But Naxalites oppose them," he said.

The state government has launched `Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme to provide basic amenities and other facilities through security camps, he said.

Asked about a CoBRA jawan getting injured in a pressure-triggered IED blast in Bijapur on Tuesday, Sai said, "It happens in war. Both sides have to suffer losses. But finally, we will achieve a victory." The CoBRA commando was injured when an IED planted by Naxalites went off in Gangaloor area on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said better coordination between the state police and Central forces and better strategy has resulted in neutralising of 46 Naxalites in Bastar region, including 27 in Bijapur district, so far this year.

Besides, 181 Naxalites were arrested and 120 surrendered in the region since January, he added.

Bastar division comprises the districts of Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

As many as 19 new camps of security forces have been set up in the region this year, the IG added.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Notably, Naxalites carry out their so-called Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) between March and June every year, stepping up their activities. This period is generally marked by increased attacks on security forces. PTI TKP GK KRK