Bodies of three tribals found in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) July 4 (PTI) Bodies of three tribals were found in a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday, police said, adding the discovery was made after a complaint from the son of one of the deceased prompted a search operation.

The three persons, including a couple and another woman from the same area, had been missing from Barapada village under Oupada police station since Sunday, police added.

Initial investigations suggest that the murders may be linked to an act of sorcery, according to Sarbana Kumar Maharana, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Oupada police station. Seven persons have been detained in this connection, and further investigation is underway, he said.

All three deceased belonged to the same village and were aged between 45 and 50 years. Their bodies have been sent to Soro hospital for autopsy, police added. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB