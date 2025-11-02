Bodies of twin brothers recovered from pond in Kerala’s Chittur

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 2 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they recovered the bodies of twin brothers who drowned in a pond near a temple in Chittur after going missing the previous night.

The deceased have been identified as Raman and Lakshmanan, both aged 14, sons of Kasiviswanathan of Chamaparambu, Annikode, police said.

The boys had gone out at around 6 pm on Saturday to visit a nearby Shiva temple, but did not return home.

When they failed to return, the family began searching for them around 7 pm, police added.

Police and residents searched the area, including the pond near the temple, but the brothers could not be traced that night.

A missing person case was registered following Kasiviswanathan’s complaint.

On Sunday morning, people who had come to the pond to bathe found the body of Lakshmanan, a police officer said.

During a subsequent search with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services, Raman’s body was recovered at around 10 am.

Police said the brothers’ electric scooter was found near the pond.

Both were class IX students of the Chittur Government Boys’ School.

The bodies were shifted to the Chittur Taluk Hospital for postmortem and will be handed over to their relatives later, police added. PTI TBA SSK