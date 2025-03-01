Bodies of two accident victims retrieved from river in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Two bodies of accident victims were fished out from a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, as the search for a minor boy continued for the third day on Saturday.

The trio were reported missing on Thursday evening when a cab carrying 10 persons skidded off the road and plunged into a river near Kalai bridge in Poonch town.

While seven persons were rescued by the rescuers, three others were reported missing, the officials said.

They said while the body of Shaheena Akhter of Manjakote was retrieved from the river near Dingla on Saturday, Abdul Aziz’s corpse was found in the same area late Friday evening.

A two-year-old boy was also reported missing after the accident and a search to locate his body was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. PTI TAS HIG