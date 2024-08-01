Bodies of two brothers found in isolated house in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Bodies of two brothers were found in a thatched house in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday, police said.

The bodies had marks around their necks and a noose was found hanging from a wooden stick on the roof of the house, the police said.

According to the police, it is not yet clear whether the brothers -- Kaluram (22) and Bhuraram (19) -- committed suicide or were murdered.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem and the matter is under further investigation, they said. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ