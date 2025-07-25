Bodies of two men found hanging in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Bodies of two young men were found hanging in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

In the first case, the body of Abhishek (22), who had been missing since Wednesday, was found hanging from a tree at Khusropur village under the Charthawal police station limits.

Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

In the second incident, Mohit Kumar (28) was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Kashiram Colony under the Civil Lines police station.

According to Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav, preliminary investigation suggests that Mohit took his life following a domestic dispute with his wife Suman.

Locals told police that an argument had taken place earlier, after which Suman left for work. Mohit allegedly took the extreme step soon after, the officer said. PTI COR KIS ARI