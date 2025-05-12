Bodies of two men with slit throats found in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi, May 12 (PTI) The bodies of two men with slit throats were found in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The bodies were recovered from a deserted place in the Dhurwa Police Station limits, he said.

The police suspect that both of them were killed on Sunday night, and the murderers abandoned the bodies in a deserted place, the officer said.

"The two bodies are yet to be identified. The deceased would be between 20 and 22 years of age. We have initiated a probe into the matter," Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Kumar Mishra told PTI.

He said that the throats of the men were slit with a sharp object. PTI SAN BDC