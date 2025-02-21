Bodies of two men, woman recovered from Karnataka''s Tunga river

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) Bodies of two men and a woman were recovered from the Tunga river in this district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were located near the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, they added.

After noticing the bodies floating, the public alerted the police around 3 pm.

"We have recovered the bodies of two men and a woman, who appear to be in their 40s. Efforts are underway to identify them," a senior police official said.

The exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem, he added.