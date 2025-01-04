Bodies of two missing teenagers found in well

Shavasti (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The bodies of two teenagers, who were said to be involved in a love affair and went missing from their homes on December 26, were found in a well in Moharnia village here on Saturday, according to police.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide but police are investigating all angles, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghanshyam Chaurasia told PTI.

He said that Suman (15) and Rinku (19) of Moharnia village under Sonwa police station were reported missing by their family members on December 28, two days after they disapperared.

On Saturday morning, the bodies of both the teenagers were found floating in a well in the village, he said "According to the villagers, there was a love affair between the two. It is believed that both of them might have committed suicide by jumping into the well," he said, adding the cause of death will be revealed only after the postmortem report comes.

"At present, the police are looking into all the aspects of the death of the teenagers," he said In another incident in Amarhawa village under Bhinga police station of the district, Sangeeta Soni (35) and her acquaintance Changur (40) were found dead.

It is alleged that Changur brutally attacked Sangeeta with an axe, killing her on the spot. After the murder, he fled from the spot, climbed a tall tree near the village and hanged himself.

Sangeeta's husband Raju Soni claimed that they had a property dispute with Changur.

An investigation is both the incidents is on, the SP said. PTI COR CDN RT RT