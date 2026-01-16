Bodies of two persons found at separate spots in Jharkhand's Palamu, efforts for identification on

Medininagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Bodies of two persons were found in separate places in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

While a half-burnt body was recovered from Gurha village in Chainpur police station area, the other one was found in Kandu Mohalla, close to the Daltonganj railway station, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan said, "We are making efforts to establish the identity of both the deceased." The body recovered from Kandu Mohalla appeared to be that of a man aged around 25, and it was suspected that he had been murdered, as his face was crushed, he said.

"The face of the other victim is clearly visible, while the legs and hands are burnt. Residents of nearby areas have refused to identify the man," said Sriram Sharma, the in-charge of the Chainpur police station.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH), police said.