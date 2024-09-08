Bodies of two teenage girls found in pond in UP village

Gonda (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The bodies of two teenage girls, who were missing, were found in a pond near a village here on Sunday, police said.

The girls, aged 16 and 12, had gone to collect straw on Saturday afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

Their family members searched for them after they did not return home till late evening. When they could not find the girls, they lodged a missing report with the Itiathok police station, the official said.

On Sunday morning, when one of the girls' mother reached the pond, she spotted the bodies, police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Rawat said prima facie no injury marks have been found on the bodies.