Bodies of two teens found hanging from tree in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Bodies of two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in a forested area here in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Police have not confirmed if it is a case of suicide or murder. Families of the boys, both aged 16, have not suspected anyone of murder and police are investigating the cause of death, they said.

The bodies were found behind Sidhdata Ashram in Aravalli, police said, adding that they have been sent to Badshah Khan Hospital for post-mortem.

The teenagers, both Faridabad residents, studied together in the same school from class 7 to class 10. Later, the family of one of them changed houses and he had to shift to another school, police said.

According to family members, both of them had left home for a walk at 3 pm on Sunday afternoon. Around 6 pm, one of them spoke with his elder brother and told him he was coming home soon. After that, the 16-year-old stopped picking up his phone, they said.

When neither of them returned home till late at night, family members informed the police.

Police located their phones and at around 2 am on Monday, the bodies were found hanging from a tree in the forests behind Sidhdata Ashram, they said.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and said further investigation in the case is underway.