Bodies of two women found in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) Bodies of two women were found in separate places of Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Monday, police said.

While one body was recovered from a hilltop in Pani Taki area of Booty More, the other was found in a well in Ratu Police station area.

In the first case, the police suspect that the unidentified woman, aged between 28 and 30 years, was murdered.

Sadar police station officer in-charge Kuldeep Kumar said, "Prima facie it appears to be murder because injuries have been found on her head. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)." "We are waiting for the autopsy report to know the actual cause of death," he said.

In the second case, the body was found from a well in Teekratoli under the Ratu Police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Devi (25), who hails from Nagri outskirts in Ranchi.

She was recently married to a man in Teekaratoli.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "The body bore some injury marks on the face and head. Police are investigating the cause of her death. An FIR has been lodged at Ratu police station." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Further investigation is underway, he said.