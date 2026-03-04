Bodies of two women recovered in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Mar 4 (PTI) The partially-burnt body of a woman and the mortal remains of an elderly woman with her throat slit were recovered from two areas in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The charred body of the woman, aged around 22 years, was recovered from a forest in the Potka block, Kowali Police Station officer-in-charge Dhananjay Paswan said.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained as her face was severely burnt, he said.

The police also recovered a liquor bottle from the spot, he said.

"Apparently, the woman was murdered, and her body was set on fire. There may be love affair links in the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated," the officer said.

The body of an elderly woman with her throat slit was found in a paddy field in Kakikapur village, Potka Police Station officer-in-charge Sunny Toppo said.

The deceased was Subhashini Nayak, aged over 60 years, and she used to earn her livelihood by selling twigs and leaves, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examinations, the police officer said.

Asked whether the elderly woman was killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, Toppo refused to comment and said that the investigation was underway. PTI BS BDC