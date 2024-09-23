Bodies of woman and her minor daughter found inside house

Thane, Sept 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in their house in Dombivli town of Thane district, police said on Monday.

Police suspect the woman, identified as Pooja Sakpal, smothered her daughter with a pillow on Sunday night before committing suicide by hanging from the ceiling of the house, a police official said.

Police have not found any suicide note from the spot.

"When Sakpal's husband returned home at around 8 PM, he found the room locked. After entering the room, he saw the bodies of his wife and daughter," the official said.

Police are investigating various angles and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including the charge of murder. PTI COR NSK