Bodies of woman, man found floating in pond in Latur district

Latur, Dec 16 (PTI) The bodies of a woman, a daily wage labourer, and a man were found floating in a pond in a village in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anita Laxman Telange (35) and Rajkumar Shrangare, both originally hailing from Nalegaon village under Chakur tehsil. Shrangare was currently residing at Ashtamode village under the same tehsil, they said.

They were married separately and have families, according to police.

Their bodies were found in the pond near a bridge on the Gharni River in Nalegaon village on Monday, they said, adding police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police said a missing person complaint regarding Telange had been registered at the Chakur police station on December 12.

Shrangare, meanwhile, had reportedly been missing for the past three days, though no formal complaint in this regard had been lodged with police.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out at the Primary Health Centre in Nalegaon and an accidental death case has been registered at the Chakur police station. PTI COR RSY