Bodies of woman, two children found in Bengal's Malda; husband detained for questioning

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her two children were found in her room in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

A senior police officer said while the body of Rupali Halder (30) was found hanging, her two children — Ayan (9) and Rimi (5 months) — were found dead on a bed.

Her husband Asit Halder, who works as goldsmith in a local jewellery shop, was detained for interrogation, SP Pradip Yadav said.

Family and neighbours claimed the couple had frequent altercations. According to them, Rupali refused to let her son accompany Asit to a nearby Puja pandal on Sunday, following which the couple had an ugly war of words, before he left in a huff.

Once Asit returned late in the evening, he found Rupali's room locked from inside and went to an adjacent room and retired for night, his father Arun Halder claimed.

On Monday morning, when repeated calls and knocks went unanswered, the family broke open the door and found the bodies, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"We will be able to ascertain exact reason behind death after getting the autopsy report, Yadav said. PTI SUS MNB