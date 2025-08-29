Bodies of youth, woman found on railway track in UP's Lalitpur

Banda (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Police on Friday recovered mutilated bodies of a man and woman from a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, officials said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Lalitpur, Kalu Singh, said that the deceased were identified as Shivani (20), a resident of Banda district and Ashok Raikwar (21), a resident of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the locals informed the police regarding the bodies. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the mutilated bodies. It appears that both of them committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, Singh said. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV SMV HIG