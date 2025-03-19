Bodily harm caused by misuse of firecrackers: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the misuse of firecrackers not only resulted in ocular injuries but also caused bodily harm to humans and animals.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the observation while hearing a PIL for guidelines on the safe usage of firecrackers to prevent ocular injuries.

The bench allowed the petitioner to amend the plea and make the prayers inclusive in nature.

"Misuse of firecrackers has the potential not only to cause ocular injuries but also injuries to any other body parts, even to the pets and other animals," it said, referring to the PIL.

The court was "inclined" to examine the issue given the plea included bodily injuries and ill effects of firecrackers on health and not only confining itself for measures to prevent ocular injuries.

Petitioner Ocular Trauma Society of India sought a direction to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to formulate and implement comprehensive guidelines for the safe use of firecrackers to prevent ocular injuries to the public.

The court was further urged by the petitioner to direct the Centre to issue national guidelines restricting the use of firecrackers in high-risk areas, including densely populated areas and public parks, and to establish a mechanism to monitor firecracker-related accidents and injuries.

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, representing the petitioner, underlined significant health risks, specifically ocular injuries caused due to the production and sale of faulty and inferior quality firecrackers in the market and the negligent usage.

"There has to be an integrated type of guidelines. Firecrackers are having the potential of causing ocular injuries. Same firecrackers are working in the same mechanism and have the potential to cause injuries in the head. There has to be integrated guidelines. We request you to modify the prayers and file a comprehensive petition," the bench said.

Granting two weeks to the petitioner, the court posted the hearing on April 9. PTI SKV AMK