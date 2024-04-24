Body found hanging from flyover in Delhi, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The body if a 35-year-old man was found hanging from an under-construction flyover in Rohini's Aman Vihar area on Wednesday morning, police said.

They said police were informed about it by a passerby. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh.

"Prima facie, it is suspected that he committed suicide. No suicide was recovered," a police officer said, adding matter is being further investigated.

Police brought the body down with the help of a rescue team and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Singh is survived by his wife and a two-month-old child. PTI ALK ALK IJT IJT