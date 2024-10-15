Body found in Aligarh village, investigation underway

Aligarh (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A dismembered body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found by villagers near a field in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The body was found in the bushes in the morning in Dhaulia village under Iglas police station area, officials said.

A local resident, who was on a morning walk, was the first to find a body part under the bush, a police official said.

He immediately called for help, and with assistance from others, the rest of the body was found lying a short distance away. Villagers suspect that stray dogs had tried to devour the remains, as some of the body parts appeared disturbed, the official added.

"A police dog squad has been deployed, and neighbouring villages have been contacted to help identify the deceased," Iglas Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said.

"Further details will be available after postmortem. The police have taken the remains into custody and launched an investigation," Dwivedi added.