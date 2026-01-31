Body found in Delhi park; probe underway

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead in a park in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Saturday morning, police said.

Information regarding a person lying motionless was received in the morning, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

Preliminary assessment suggested that he had died before police arrived, a senior officer said. Efforts are underway to ascertain his identity, he said.

A forensic team conducted a detailed examination of the scene. Evidence was collected for further scientific analysis, police said.

A case has been registered, and the matter is being probed, they said. PTI SSJ RHL