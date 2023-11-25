Body found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, murder case registered

Palghar, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case of murder after the body of a man was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The body was discovered on the carriageway on November 22 within the limits of the Bapane village, he said.

While the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police initially registered an accidental death case, they upgraded it with section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday after receiving the autopsy report of the man, aged around 25 years, the official said.

Efforts are on to identify the man as well as those behind his murder, he added. PTI COR NR