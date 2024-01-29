Body in well: Thane Police arrest victim's wife and her paramour for murder

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Police have cracked the murder case of a 34-year-old man whose body was found floating in a well in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested his wife and her paramour, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Prima facie, the accused woman (22) and her paramour, identified as Sumit Vishwakarma (24), wanted to get rid of her husband Chandrapakash Lovanshi as he came to know about their affair, he said.

The body of Lovanshi with a stone tied to it was found in a well in a village near Dombivali on January 25.

According to the police, Lovanshi's throat was slit and he was stabbed to death on January 20, before the body was dumped into the well. "As per the conspiracy, Lovanshi's wife filed a missing person complaint with the police on January 21," he said.

Police nailed her lie during the investigation and arrested her along with Vishwakarma. The duo was remanded to police custody till February 1. PTI COR NSK