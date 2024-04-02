Body of 11-year-old boy exhumed in Jalna over suspicion of murder

Jalna, Apr 2 (PTI) The police on Tuesday exhumed the body of an 11-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after his mother alleged that he was killed by his father, an official said.

Advertisment

The boy, Ariyan Bhatsode, died under mysterious circumstances in Malegaon village of Jalna tehsil on March 30, an official said.

The police decided to exhume the body after the boy's mother Sindubai lodged a complaint alleging that her estranged husband Raosaheb Bhatsode was involved in the death and the last rites had been performed hastily, inspector Suresh Unwane said.

Sindubai lived separately in Buldhana district due to some marital dispute, and the father had recently brought the boy to Malegaon, he said.

Advertisment

On March 30, Sindubai was informed that her son had met with an accident, and when she reached Malegaon, she saw the boy's body, which bore some marks, the official said.

The last rites were conducted hastily by the family without informing the police, he said.

The local court's permission was sought to exhume the body for further investigation, the official said, adding that the boy’s father has been detained for questioning. PTI COR ARU