Body of 17-year-old girl found in lake in Thane district

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday morning, police said.

After being alerted, the police retrieved the body of the teenager, a resident of Kamathghar in Bhiwandi, from the Varhaladevi lake and sent it for post-mortem, an official said.

The police are trying to determine the circumstances leading to the girl’s death, said the official from the Bhiwandi Town police station.

“At this stage, it is unclear whether it is a case of suicide or something else. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is in progress,” the officer said. PTI COR NR