Body of 18-year-old boy found hanging from tree in Thane district

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a tribal locality in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Passersby found the body of Sanjay Pundalik Pawar hanging from a tree in the Bamanpada locality of Vashind in Shahapur taluka around 7 am, an official from Vashind police station said.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that there was blood on the teenager's legs.

Speaking to the local media, the father of the deceased said he suspected that some unidentified persons had killed his son. PTI COR ARU