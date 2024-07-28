Body of 20-year-old woman found near Uran railway station: Navi Mumbai cops register murder case

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in the thicket near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, after which a murder case was registered, a police official said on Sunday.

The body was found at 2:15am on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare said.

The victim, who worked in Belapur, had taken half-day leave on Friday and the murder may have taken place between 3:30pm and 4pm that day, the DCP said.

"A case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against unidentified person/s. Three teams have been formed to trace the accused. The Crime Branch is also probing the case independently," he informed. PTI COR BNM