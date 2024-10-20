Body of 25-year-old man found in paddy field in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead in a water-filled paddy field here on Sunday morning, police said.

They said that the body of Pawan Kumar was found near Shrirampur canal in Nagra area.

Upon receiving information about the incident a police team including Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi reached the spot, they said.

The spot of the incident is being inspected along with a forensic team and the body has been sent for post-mortem, Qureshi said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ