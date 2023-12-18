Body of 27-year-old man found floating in pond in West Bengal's Malda

English Bazar (WB), Dec 18 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old man was found floating in a pond in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

The body of Rinku Pahari was found in the pond in Nunbahi village in Kazigram panchayat in English Bazar police station area around 7 am, they said.

Multiple sharp cut marks were found on the body, which was sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem examination, they added.

Pahari worked at a brick kiln. He went out for some work on Sunday but did not return home, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR SOM