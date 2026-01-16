Body of 27-year-old man found in well in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old man who had been missing for four days was recovered from a well in the Bansdih area here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Surendra Chauhan, a resident of ward number 10 of Bansdih town, they said.

SHO of Bansdih police station Praveen Singh said Chauhan had gone missing on January 12, and a missing person's complaint was filed by his father on January 14.

The police, with the help of locals, pulled out the body from the well near a Shiva temple at Fatesagar Pokhra in the town. Post mortem examination has been ordered, Singh said. PTI COR NAV APL APL