Body of 33-year-old man found in pond in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) The body of a 33-year-old man was recovered from a pond in the Sangrampur area here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Mishra, a resident of Madauli village. The body was found in a pond about two kilometres from his village near Kaunsi ka Purwa village.

SO (Station Officer) Sangrampur police station Sanjay Singh said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.