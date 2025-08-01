Body of 45-year-old woman found in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances in a village here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the body of Elaichi, wife of Dadu and resident of Fatte Ka Purwa, was found near Gaura village, a short distance from her home village.

Her husband, Dadu, told police that Elaichi had gone to the market to buy vegetables on the evening of July 31 and had not returned since. He said there were deep injuries on her neck caused by a sharp weapon, and blood was found near the body.

Jamo Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and that a probe is underway. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the autopsy report is received.