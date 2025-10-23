Body of 50-year-old woman found in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was recovered from the Yamuna Khadar area in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur on Thursday, police said.

Police received information in the afternoon about a body lying in a low-lying area that had been inundated during the floods last month.

"The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for a postmortem. Forensic teams also visited the spot and collected samples," a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of the Shastri Park area, police said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

Police said the cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received. PTI SSJ RHL