Body of 7-year-old boy who fell into drain while chasing kite in northeast Delhi pulled out

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The body of a seven-year-old boy, who fell into an open drain while trying to catch a kite in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, was pulled out on Saturday, police said.

They said the incident occurred on Friday evening near Lakdi Market Puliya, where the boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was playing. He slipped and fell into the drain while trying to catch a kite.

This prompted a search-and-rescue operation, which had to be suspended due to darkness. The operation was resumed on Saturday morning with additional manpower and equipment.

"We received a call on Friday evening regarding a child falling into a drain. A team immediately reached the spot and found that the boy had slipped into the water while chasing a kite," a senior police officer said.

He added that the search operation was resumed on Saturday morning and the body of the boy was pulled out and sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GBT) Hospital for post-mortem.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was alerted and the search-and-rescue operation was launched with the support of local divers and personnel from the fire department.

Efforts were also made to block the flow of water in certain parts of the drain to aid the search operation, the officer said.

Officials said all possible assistance is being provided to the bereaved family and further investigation is underway.