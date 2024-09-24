Body of Badlapur sexual assault accused handed over to police after post-mortem

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The body of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was on Tuesday handed over to police after post-mortem at the JJ Hospital in south Mumbai, an official said.

Shinde was killed near Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case against him on the complaint of his former wife, the official said.

The body of the 24-year-old school sweeper was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane to the state-run JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning, for a post-mortem.

“The post-mortem was done according to the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission by a team of five doctors. The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm on Tuesday,” a hospital official said.

Hospital dean Dr Pallavi Saple said the government guidelines to record the video of the post-mortem were followed. PTI DC VT VT