Body of banker who jumped off Atal Setu recovered from Navi Mumbai shores

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old banker who jumped off the trans-harbour Atal Setu was found washed up on the seashore in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Sushant Chakravarti, a deputy manager with a nationalised bank, parked his SUV on the bridge at Sewri and jumped into the sea on Monday morning, an official said.

Chakravarti's wife said he worked at the bank's Fort branch in south Mumbai and claimed he had work pressure.

A search and rescue operation was launched, and the Sewri police traced the family based on the vehicle's numberplate, senior inspector Rohit Khot of Sewri police station said.

On Tuesday, the police were informed that a body had washed up on the shore at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, and it was identified, he said.

Chakravarti is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said.

The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year. The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea link. PTI DC ARU