Body of bar dancer found in flat, boyfriend held

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) The body of a bar dancer was on Tuesday recovered from a flat in the Baguihati area in North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Manisha Roy, a resident of Deshbandhunagar in Baguihati, he said.

"She went to the flat of one of her friends to celebrate her birthday on Monday night. Today morning we got information that a woman died following which our officers recovered her body from there," the officer said.

Police broke open the lock of the collapsible gate of the flat and found her boyfriend in one room and the woman's body in another room, he added.

"Primarily it seems that the woman was killed by smothering. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the boyfriend has been arrested. We are grilling him to get the picture of what happened on Monday night," the police officer said, adding that the deceased woman's other friends and family members were also being questioned. PTI SCH RG