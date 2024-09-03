Body of Bihar man recovered from Damodar river in J’khand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sep 3 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man from Bihar, who went missing after falling into the Damodar river in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, was recovered, police said on Tuesday.

His body was spotted on Monday evening around 12 km away from the place of his missing near Hesapoda village under the Gola Police Station limits, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said.

The body was spotted by villagers in Hesapoda.

After the post-mortem examination and other formalities, the body was handed over to his family, he said.

The deceased, identified as Kaushal Kumar, was part of a team of around 15 devotees from Gaya district of Bihar, who visited the Rajrappa temple to offer prayers on Sunday.

Kaushal went missing after he lost his balance and fell into the river.

He went to wash his hands near the Damodar and the Bhairavi rivers in Ramgarh district. PTI COR SAN BDC